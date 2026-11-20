Ever since the US-Iran war began, investors in the Indian stock market have suffered not only from falling stock prices but also from negative sentiment.
Ever since the US-Iran war began, investors in the Indian stock market have suffered not only from falling stock prices but also from negative sentiment.
‘Sitting on the fence’ became the preferred investing strategy for many retail investors.
‘Sitting on the fence’ became the preferred investing strategy for many retail investors.
However, investor sentiment has improved recently, giving the bulls something to cheer about. The Nifty 50 is up from around 22,300 to 25,500 in a month. That’s a gain of 14.3%.
Investors are now interested in investing in the market again.
But how to go about it?
We believe this question highlights the importance of asset allocation over stock picking.
If you can find the right sectors to allocate funds in your portfolio, then individual stock selection can play a secondary (but still important) role.
In this editorial, we will attempt to light the way for you in this regard.
Let’s examine three sectors that you should be tracking now.
Defence
Historically, India relied heavily on foreign countries for its defence needs. About 65-70% of defence equipment was imported until 2018.
However, this landscape has dramatically shifted, with around 65% of defence equipment now manufactured within India. This transformation reflects the country's commitment to self-reliance.
Moreover, the strength of India's defence industrial base—comprising 16 defence PSUs, several private conglomerates, over 430 licensed companies, and about 16,000 MSMEs—has become robust.
Consequently, the annual defence production crossed ₹1.54 trillion in FY25 and then crossed ₹1.78 trillion in 2026. The aspiration is to achieve ₹3 trillion worth of defence production by 2029 along with ₹50,000 crore in exports. This will establish India as a global defence manufacturing hub.
Defence exports already surged to a record high of ₹23,620 crore in FY25. Last fiscal year, defence exports grew further to ₹38,424 crore.
The defence budget allocation is ₹7.85 trillion for FY27, about $86 billion, an increase of 15.2% from FY26. It was the highest allocation among all ministries at 14.67% of the Union budget spending.
India has evolved from a largely import-dependent military force to one increasingly focused on self-reliance and indigenous production.
There are many defence companies especially those in high-tech segments like sensors, radars, missiles, drones, etc, that the stock market expects to do well.
You can check out the best defence stocks in India with Equitymaster’s Stock Screener.
FMCG
The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is considered ‘defensive’ in the stock market. That means whenever the market turns volatile or bearish, these stocks tend to be resilient.
This is because the companies in this sector sell products that are in constant demand. People will continue to buy groceries in a recession. So these companies will report steady sales and profits even during the ‘bad times’.
During bull markets, when investors are chasing growth, these stocks are often passed over in favour of other sectors. Finding genuine high-growth stocks in the FMCG sector is futile.
But during an economic slowdown or crisis, war, recession, or any event that causes panic among investors, these stocks stand out by not falling too much or falling very little. This provides stability for investors’ portfolios, bringing these stocks back into focus.
The year 2026 has been a difficult year for FMCG investors as these companies suffered due to high input prices, which impacted margins and the slowdown in domestic consumption.
However, bad times don’t last forever. Investors will do well to keep fundamentally strong FMCG stocks on their 2027 watchlist.
You can check out the best FMCG stocks in India with Equitymaster’s Stock Screener.
Software
This sector is down in the dumps for three main reasons.
First, the US government’s restrictions on H1B visas.
Second, the slowdown in client spending in the US due to uncertainty surrounding tariffs.
Third, and most important, the disruption caused by artificial intelligence (AI).
However, it would be wrong to write off these stocks. Here’s why:
India is the leading IT sourcing destination in the world, with a market share of about 55%.
India's IT industry estimates it will hit the $350 billion revenue mark in 2026 and contribute 10% to the country's gross domestic product. These estimates also indicate that the industry is on track to reach $500 billion in revenue by 2030.
This position has been achieved through a combination of cost arbitrage, high-quality, reliable service delivery, and strong domain experience and client relationships built over the years.
Indian IT firms have set up software development centres worldwide, especially in developed nations where demand for software services is the highest.
These firms are not resting on their laurels. They have entered into strategic alliances with top international firms across many industries to strengthen their respective competitive positions. It’s not just services; the IT product industry in India is growing strongly too.
In light of increasing competition, Indian software companies are focused on international expansion to enhance their global presence and move up the value chain. Indian companies are also focusing on newer models such as platform-based services and creation of intellectual property.
Indian IT companies have traditionally been run well by their owners and managers. The global nature of the business instilled a sense of professionalism in the workforce from the industry's early days.
The listed IT companies, for the most part, are fundamentally strong, usually debt-free, have stable margins, strong free cash flows, good dividend policies, and high return ratios.
The potential damage AI could cause to their business models is driving a decline in IT stock prices. Investors should track the actual impact on financials in 2027 rather than writing them off. Keep them on your watchlist.
You can check out Equitymaster's stock screener to find the best IT stocks in India.
Conclusion
Well, this was a list of the three sectors we think could offer good investment opportunities, as long as investors get their stock selection right.
We hope this editorial has triggered your curiosity to dig deeper and find fundamentally strong stocks.
But before you do so, a fair warning. Investors should not go overboard on any sectoral trend.
Do not allocate most of your funds into any one sector. Ensure sufficient diversification of your portfolios. Also, do your due diligence before investing in any stock.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuation as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com