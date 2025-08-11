Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 11 August

The derivatives data is in line with this bearish setup. Total Call OI stands at 173.7 million against a much lower Put OI of 83.6 million, resulting in a bearish Put–Call OI difference of -90.1 million. The heaviest Call OI is at the 25,000 strike, indicating strong overhead resistance, while the biggest Call OI addition has come at the 24,500 strike, showing fresh short build-up at this level. On the Put side, the maximum OI is far away at the 22,800 strike, while the highest Put additions are at 24,300—a sign that traders are trying to defend this nearby support, but without much conviction. The change in OI has been heavily skewed, with Call OI rising by 110 million against only 18.6 million on the Put side, keeping the trend bias firmly negative.