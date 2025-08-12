Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 12 August

Nifty technical analysis: daily & hourly

The Nifty staged a notable recovery, closing 0.91% higher. This helped it reclaim 24,500, but the broader structure remains fragile as the short-term trend is yet to reverse convincingly. The 20-day SMA at 24,847 continues to trade below the 40-day EMA at 24,870, keeping the recent negative crossover intact. This crossover still serves as an overhang for the medium-term outlook, as the index remains under both these daily averages.