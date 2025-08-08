Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 8 August

In summary, Nifty remains in a fragile and corrective phase with no clear signs of a sustainable recovery yet. The inability to reclaim short-term moving averages and the overall bearish structure in the options data continue to weigh on sentiment. The 24,911–25,000 zone remains a key barrier — only a decisive close above this region could tilt the trend back toward bullish. Until that happens, any move higher should be seen as a temporary pullback within a larger downtrend. Immediate support lies at 24,550–24,450, and a breakdown below this zone could lead to a deeper correction towards 24,000, where an unfilled gap still remains.