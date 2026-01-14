Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 14 January

On 13 January, the Nifty 50 closed lower by 57.95 points, ending the session at 25,732.30, down 0.22%, as the index struggled to reclaim key short-term averages. The day’s action confirmed the continuation of a weak undertone that has been building over the last few sessions, particularly following the breakdown from a rising wedge pattern on the daily chart.

Three stocks to buy today, Ankush Bajaj’s recommendations:

Buy: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX)

Why it’s recommended: MCX is showing signs of renewed momentum after consolidating around short-term moving averages. The RSI at 60 suggests strong bullish undertone, while the MACD at +7 confirms a positive crossover, supporting a potential trend continuation. The ADX at 17 indicates that the trend is still in its early stages, but strengthening steadily. Price action remains well-positioned for a breakout toward higher levels.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 60 — positive momentum building

MACD (12,26): +7 — bullish crossover confirmed

ADX (14): 17 — early trend development phase

Technical view: Holding above ₹2258 keeps the bullish structure intact, with potential for a move toward ₹2366.

Risk factors: Sensitive to volatility in commodity prices and trading volumes across exchange segments.

Buy at: ₹2293

Target price: ₹2366

Stop loss: ₹2258

Buy: National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO)

Why it’s recommended: NALCO continues to ride the broader metals rally with improving technical indicators. The RSI at 56 points to sustained buying interest, while the MACD at +1.20 suggests a positive crossover and upward bias. The ADX at 24 reflects a forming but stable trend. The stock is trading comfortably above recent support levels, suggesting more upside is possible.

Key metrics: RSI (14-day): 56 — stable bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +1.20 — upward crossover

ADX (14): 24 — strengthening trend

Technical view: A hold above ₹353 could lead to further gains toward ₹365.

Risk factors: Highly sensitive to global aluminum pricing and export policy changes.

Buy at: ₹357.40

Target price: ₹365

Stop loss: ₹353

Buy: Hindalco Industries Ltd

Why it’s recommended: Hindalco is maintaining a strong uptrend structure with momentum building up. The RSI at 61 places the stock in bullish territory, and the MACD at +3 reinforces the ongoing positive setup. The ADX at 38 confirms a strong trend in motion, increasing the likelihood of continuation. The price structure remains favorable for a push toward higher resistance.

Key metrics: RSI (14-day): 61 — strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +3 — continued strength

ADX (14): 38 — well-defined trend

Technical view: Staying above ₹925 will likely lead to a move toward ₹954.

Risk factors: Exposed to fluctuations in global metal prices and raw material cost pressures.

Buy at: ₹936.30

Target price: ₹954

Stop loss: ₹925

Market momentum snapshot – 14 January 2026

PSU banks led the gains with the CNX PSU Bank index up 0.78%, while media and IT sectors rose 0.76% and 0.65% respectively. On the flip side, infrastructure stocks dragged, with CNX Infra falling 1.14% and realty down 0.62%.

Top gainers included ONGC (+3.42%), Tech Mahindra (+1.81%), Hindalco (+1.76%), ICICI Bank (+1.69%), and SBI (+1.31%). However, Trent (-3.30%), L&T (-3.27%), Reliance (-2.05%), Dr. Reddy’s (-1.99%), and Cipla (-1.15%) weighed on sentiment. Overall, the market showed a cautious tone with stock-specific action driving movement.

Nifty Technical View – January 14, 2026

Daily Chart Analysis

Nifty is currently trading well below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, signaling sustained bearish pressure. A notable breakdown from the previously observed triangle and wedge formations has triggered a downside extension. The RSI on the daily timeframe has weakened to 41.16, suggesting loss of strength, while the MACD remains deeply negative at –28.32, indicating bearish momentum. The ADX at 14.95 still shows a weak trend, meaning the market could stay range-bound unless new directional triggers emerge.

Multiple moving averages—EMA and SMA across 10, 20, and 50-day periods—are all aligned in ‘Sell’ mode, reinforcing the bearish bias. However, longer-term averages such as the 200-day EMA and SMA are still in ‘Buy’ mode, providing some medium-term cushion around the 25,100–25,150 zone.