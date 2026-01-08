Stock market recap: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, declined for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, 7 January, amid mixed global cues.
Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 8 January
SummaryMarket expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on Wednesday, 8 January
Stock market recap: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, declined for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, 7 January, amid mixed global cues.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More