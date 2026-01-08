Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 8 January

Furthermore, the options data reveals a bearish setup in the near term. The Call Open Interest (OI) stands significantly higher at 13.21 crore compared to Put OI at 9.91 crore, resulting in a negative OI differential of –3.30 crore. The highest Call OI buildup is seen at the 26,200 strike, which is acting as a firm resistance level. On the Put side, the highest concentration is at the 25,500 strike, indicating that traders expect support around that level. While there is active change in both CE and PE OI, the net change is tilted toward calls, supporting a mildly bearish tone.