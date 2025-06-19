Top three stocks to buy today, 19 June, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj
Ankush Bajaj 7 min read 19 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to buy today: Discover expert Ankush Bajaj's top stock picks for Thursday, 19 June.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian benchmark indices remained range-bound as ongoing geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on sentiment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story