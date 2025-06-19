Top three stocks to buy today, 19 June, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

The Nifty 50 shed 40 points, or 0.14%, to close at 24,843, while the Sensex ended 105 points lower, or 0.13%, at 81,479. The decline was led by losses in tech, FMCG and media stocks.

Top three stocks recommended for today by Ankush Baja

Buy IndusInd Bank Ltd. (INDUSINDBK) — Current Price: ₹ 850.50

Why IndusInd Bank is recommended: IndusInd Bank has shown strong bullish Momentum, supported by a bullish pennant pattern on lower timeframes. This pattern suggests a period of consolidation followed by a continuation of the prior uptrend. On the daily chart, the RSI crossed above 60 yesterday, indicating increasing strength and momentum in the move. The price action is firm, and the stock is trading above its key moving averages, which confirms a positive trend structure across timeframes.

Key metrics: Resistance level : ₹ 875– ₹ 882 (short-term target), Support level : ₹ 834 (pattern invalidation level)

Resistance level 875– 882 (short-term target), Support level 834 (pattern invalidation level) Pattern: Bullish pennant pattern on lower timeframes

Bullish pennant pattern on lower timeframes RSI : Crossed 60 on daily chart, showing improving momentum.

Crossed 60 on daily chart, showing improving momentum. Technical analysis : The bullish pennant setup adds to the continuation outlook. The RSI momentum breakout on the daily chart supports the bullish structure. Price is trading above key moving averages, and volume should be watched for confirmation on breakout attempts. MACD remains in a positive zone, supporting trend continuation.

The bullish pennant setup adds to the continuation outlook. The RSI momentum breakout on the daily chart supports the bullish structure. Price is trading above key moving averages, and volume should be watched for confirmation on breakout attempts. MACD remains in a positive zone, supporting trend continuation. Risk factors: While the RSI is not yet overbought, it is rising steadily, which may lead to short-term pullbacks or minor consolidation. If the price falls below ₹ 834, the pennant breakout would be invalidated, possibly triggering profit booking. Watching for sustained volume above breakout levels is key to confirming further upside.

While the RSI is not yet overbought, it is rising steadily, which may lead to short-term pullbacks or minor consolidation. If the price falls below 834, the pennant breakout would be invalidated, possibly triggering profit booking. Watching for sustained volume above breakout levels is key to confirming further upside. Buy at : ₹ 850.50

850.50 Target price : ₹ 875– ₹ 882

875– 882 Stop loss: ₹ 834

Buy: Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (DMART) — Current Price: ₹4,228

Why Avenue Supermarts is recommended : DMart has shown a strong technical setup with bullish momentum building up across timeframes. On the 45-minute chart, the stock has formed a double bottom pattern around the ₹ 3,935 level and has successfully broken out above the neckline resistance at ₹ 4,200. This breakout indicates a potential trend reversal and continuation of the upward move. On the daily chart, the RSI is above 60, signaling strengthening momentum and a shift toward a bullish regime. The price structure remains firm, and the breakout is supported by recent volume activity.

Key metrics: Resistance level : ₹ 4,375– ₹ 4,390 (short-term target), Support level : ₹ 4,141 (pattern invalidation level)

Resistance level 4,375– 4,390 (short-term target), Support level 4,141 (pattern invalidation level) Pattern : Double bottom breakout on 45-minute chart

Double bottom breakout on 45-minute chart RSI : Above 60 on daily chart, confirming improving momentum

Above 60 on daily chart, confirming improving momentum Technical analysis: The double bottom breakout on the intraday chart provides a strong base for further upside. The daily RSI trending above 60 supports the bullish outlook. The stock is trading above key moving averages and has reclaimed a major breakout level, increasing the probability of follow-through.

The double bottom breakout on the intraday chart provides a strong base for further upside. The daily RSI trending above 60 supports the bullish outlook. The stock is trading above key moving averages and has reclaimed a major breakout level, increasing the probability of follow-through. Risk factors : Although momentum is building, a failure to hold above ₹ 4,141 would invalidate the breakout and could lead to short-term weakness. Watch for sustained volume above ₹ 4,200 to confirm bullish continuation.

Although momentum is building, a failure to hold above 4,141 would invalidate the breakout and could lead to short-term weakness. Watch for sustained volume above 4,200 to confirm bullish continuation. Buy at : ₹ 4,228

4,228 Target price : ₹ 4,375– ₹ 4,390

4,375– 4,390 Stop loss: ₹ 4,141

Buy: RBL Bank Ltd. (RBLBANK) — Current Price: ₹228.45

Why RBL Bank is recommended : RBL Bank has shown strong bullish intent with a breakout visible on both intraday and daily setups. On the 15-minute chart, the stock has given a triangle breakout, indicating the end of consolidation and the beginning of a potential upward move. On the daily chart, the RSI is above 65, signaling strong momentum and buyer dominance. The price action is clean and sustained above key moving averages, reinforcing the bullish setup and increasing the likelihood of a continuation toward higher levels.

Key metrics : Resistance level: ₹ 245 (short-term target), Support level: ₹ 218 (pattern invalidation level)

Resistance level: 245 (short-term target), Support level: 218 (pattern invalidation level) Pattern: Triangle breakout on 15-minute chart

Triangle breakout on 15-minute chart RSI : Above 65 on daily chart, indicating strong upward momentum

Above 65 on daily chart, indicating strong upward momentum Technical analysis: The triangle breakout on the lower timeframe supports short-term continuation, while the rising RSI on the daily chart confirms trend strength. The price is trending well above near-term support and moving averages, and a move toward ₹ 245 is expected if the momentum sustains.

The triangle breakout on the lower timeframe supports short-term continuation, while the rising RSI on the daily chart confirms trend strength. The price is trending well above near-term support and moving averages, and a move toward 245 is expected if the momentum sustains. Risk factors : If the price fails to hold above ₹ 218, the breakout would be invalidated, possibly triggering a correction. Traders should also watch for volume confirmation to support the breakout.

If the price fails to hold above 218, the breakout would be invalidated, possibly triggering a correction. Traders should also watch for volume confirmation to support the breakout. Buy at : ₹ 228.45

228.45 Target price : ₹ 245

245 Stop loss: ₹ 218

Market Wrap

On Wednesday, Jthe Indian stock market opened with a gap-down, reflecting global cues and early weakness. However, in the first half of the session, the market staged a strong reversal, recovering from lows and attempting to build positive momentum. But the second half saw a sharp V-shaped fall, wiping out earlier gains and pulling indices into the red by the close.

The Nifty 50 ended the session 41.35 points lower, down 0.17%, to close at 24,812.05. The BSE Sensex also closed in the red, falling by 138.64 points or 0.17%, to settle at 81,657.51, to finish at 81,444.66. Despite a volatile session, the Bank Nifty closed slightly higher by 114.60 points or 0.21%, at 55,828.75.

In sectoral action, Auto gained 0.37%, Banking closed up 0.17%, and the Consumption index rose by 0.16%, showing resilience in domestic-facing sectors. On the downside, PSE declined 0.75%, Metal slipped 0.72%, and Healthcare ended down 0.59%, indicating pressure in defensives and cyclicals.

In stock-specific performance, IndusInd Bank led the gainers with a strong 5.11% rally, backed by robust institutional buying. Trent gained 1.93%, while Titan added 1.82%, reflecting strength in industrial and consumer-linked counters.

Among the top losers, TCS fell 1.82%, likely influenced by weakness in global tech. Adani Ports dropped 1.41%, and Hindustan Unilever declined 1.34%, as profit-booking set in after recent advances

Nifty Technical Analysis Daily & Hourly

On 18 June 2025, the Nifty edged lower by 41.35 points (–0.17%), closing at 24,812.05. Despite the dip, the index remained between its key technical levels: the 20‑day SMA at 24,841, the 40‑day EMA at 24,560, and intraday closed below 20HMA (24868) and 40HEMA 24872. Looks short term weak structure and medium to long term range between 24550-25100.

Momentum indicators showed mixed signals. The daily RSI held steady at 52, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the hourly RSI slipped to 43, hinting at a slight loss of near-term momentum. The daily MACD remained positive (+124), reinforcing the medium-term bullish trend, but the hourly MACD was negative (–26), pointing toward possible short-term consolidation.

In the derivatives market, call open interest (OI) stood at 18.77 crore compared to put OI at 11.79 crore, creating a PE–CE OI differential of –6.98 crore—a bearish indication. The overall OI trend also skewed negative. The highest call OI was concentrated at the 25,000 strike, with strong adding around the 24,800 level (+3.75 crore). On the put side, peak OI was seen at 24,000, while the largest put OI movement was a drop at 24,750 (–0.769 crore). The change in PE–CE OI of –4.51 crore further highlighted the bearish tilt among options traders.

India VIX softened to 14.27, down 0.89%, reflecting subdued volatility expectations. This moderation in implied volatility came against a backdrop of light trading activity and an absence of major domestic triggers.

Global factors also weighed on sentiment. Persistent geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East, and a cautious tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve limited upside momentum. Oil prices remained stable, offering neither headwinds nor tailwinds. Domestically, the RBI continued its variable-rate reverse repo operations following the June 6 rate decision, while the rupee weakened to approximately ₹86.47/$, adding mild pressure to equity valuations.

In summary, 18 June saw a mild corrective session cushioned by key support levels and low volatility. Medium-term indicators remain neutral to slightly bullish, even as short-term tools signal possible consolidation. The bearish backdrop in derivatives and global headwinds suggest that dips toward the 24,840–24,870 zone may be bought, but a fall below 24,800 could open the door to further weakness. Traders should monitor RBI liquidity operations, oil price moves, and currency trends ahead of the June 19 session.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.