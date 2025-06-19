Top three stocks to buy today, 19 June, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

In the derivatives market, call open interest (OI) stood at 18.77 crore compared to put OI at 11.79 crore, creating a PE–CE OI differential of –6.98 crore—a bearish indication. The overall OI trend also skewed negative. The highest call OI was concentrated at the 25,000 strike, with strong adding around the 24,800 level (+3.75 crore). On the put side, peak OI was seen at 24,000, while the largest put OI movement was a drop at 24,750 (–0.769 crore). The change in PE–CE OI of –4.51 crore further highlighted the bearish tilt among options traders.