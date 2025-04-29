Markets
Top three stocks to buy today, 29 April, recommended by Ankush Bajaj
Ankush Bajaj 4 min read 29 Apr 2025, 05:45 AM IST
SummaryBest stocks to buy today: Discover Ankush Bajaj's expert stock picks for 29 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: Indian equities kicked off the week on a strong note on Monday, 28 April, buoyed by broad-based buying across sectors. Benchmark indices—the Sensex and Nifty 50—snapped a two-day losing streak to end over 1% higher each.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less