On Friday, 2 January, the Indian equity market closed the week on a constructive note, reflecting renewed buying interest and a positive undertone across key indices.
Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 5 January
SummaryMarket expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on Saturday, 3 January.
On Friday, 2 January, the Indian equity market closed the week on a constructive note, reflecting renewed buying interest and a positive undertone across key indices.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More