Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 5 January

Shifting to the hourly timeframe, the price action paints a picture of steady accumulation and reduced intraday volatility in favor of buyers. The index has formed a series of higher lows since the late-December weakness and is now trading above its short-term averages, including the 20-hour MA near 26,280 and the 40-hour MA around 26,220. This represents a clear reclamation from the bearish setup seen on December 27 when the index was below these levels. The hourly RSI stands at 65, comfortably in bullish territory and a significant improvement from the oversold reading of 40 previously, while the MACD displays a positive and expanding histogram.