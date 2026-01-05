Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 5 January

Ankush Bajaj is a full-time trader, Certified Professional Trader (CPT), SEBI-registered research analyst, and trading coach with 18 years of market experience. He specializes in options trading, risk management, and algo trading. As the founder of Alfa Stock Market Academy, he has mentored thousands of traders, helping them achieve consistent profitability. Known for his practical approach, he simplifies complex trading concepts and focuses on mindset-driven strategies. Featured on Moneycontrol and a speaker at prestigious events, Ankush is committed to empowering traders with actionable insights and proven strategies.

