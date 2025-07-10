Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 10 July

From a technical perspective, the index is still trading comfortably above its key moving averages, with the 20-day simple moving average placed at 25,220 and the 40-day exponential moving average at 24,994. This setup indicates that the medium-term trend is still positive. However, momentum indicators are beginning to show signs of fatigue. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has eased to 60, reflecting weakening upward momentum, while the MACD has slipped slightly below its signal line, reading 200 versus 203. This crossover suggests that bullish momentum is beginning to wane, increasing the risk of a pause or consolidation in the near term.