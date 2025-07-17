Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 17 July

Options data paints a cautiously improving picture. The total call open interest stands at 17.64 crore while Put OI is at 14.14 crore, leaving a net difference of –3.50 crore, which keeps the overall tone slightly bearish. However, the intraday changes hint at stabilisation as Put OI rose by 1.56 crore while Call OI rose by 1.08 crore, resulting in a positive net change difference of about 47 lakh — a sign of fresh Put writing and some resistance emerging near 25,250. The maximum Call OI remains at the 25,500 strike, suggesting stiff resistance overhead, while the largest addition in Calls was seen at 25,250, reinforcing that this level is the immediate hurdle to watch. On the downside, the maximum Put OI and the highest Put additions are clustered around 25,200 to 25,150, underlining this zone as an important near-term support.