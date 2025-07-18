Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 18 July
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 18 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy today, 18 July.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—closed lower on Thursday, 17 July, amid profit booking in select heavyweights including Infosys, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story