Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 21 July

Technically, the index is now trading below both the 20-day simple moving average, which stands at 25,318, and the 40-day exponential moving average at 25,038. This structure signals that the upside remains capped unless the index manages to reclaim these moving averages decisively. The hourly chart also shows continued weakness, with Nifty trading below its 20-hour simple moving average of 25,137 and the 40-hour EMA at 25,101. More importantly, the index has broken down from the lower end of a rising wedge pattern, which is a bearish technical formation. This breakdown projects a near-term downside towards the 24,700 level, and if that fails to hold, the next major support lies around 24,500.