Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 4 July
Ankush Bajaj 7 min read 04 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on Friday, 4 July.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market today: Frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday, 3 July, amid mixed global cues. The Sensex closed at 83,239.47, down 170 points, or 0.20%, while the Nifty 50 ended with a loss of 48 points, or 0.19%, at 25,405.30.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story