Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 7 July

On Friday the Indian stock market opened on a positive note and managed to hold on to slight gains at the end of the day despite profit booking in several sectors. The session saw sectoral rotation and caution among investors after recent rallies.

The Nifty 50 ended with a mild gain of 55.70 points or 0.22% at 25,461.00. The BSE Sensex also closed slightly higher, up 193.42 points or 0.23%, at 83,432.89. Nifty Bank recovered from intraday lows and posted a small gain of 239.95 points or 0.42% to close at 57,031.90, supported by selective buying in financials.

Top 3 stocks for today, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Glenmark Pharma — Current Price: ₹ 1830.40

Why it’s recommended: Glenmark has made afresh lifetime high, signaling strong bullish sentiment and strength in price action. On the lower timeframes, the stock is consistently tradingabove key moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing uptrend. The stock has shown resilience through recent market volatility and is forming a long-term bullish trend that could extend further. The overall structure, supported by strong price action and moving average alignment, indicates the potential for continued upside momentum.

Key metrics:

Breakout zone: Fresh lifetime high breakout

Support (stop loss): ₹1776

Pattern: Lifetime high breakout with moving average alignment

RSI: Not overbought; steady strength on intraday and daily charts

Technical analysis:Stock has broken into uncharted territory by posting a new all-time high, confirming a strong continuation pattern. The price action is clean and directional, backed by volumes and a steady climb over previous consolidation zones. On the lower timeframe charts, the stock is holding firmly above its short-term and medium-term moving averages, confirming strength across intervals. This positioning reflects sustained demand and supports the case for further gains. As the breakout matures, the next upside zone is seen around ₹1900, with the trend showing minimal signs of exhaustion at this stage.

Risk factors:A close below ₹1776 would negate the bullish breakout structure and suggest loss of near-term strength. Any broad-based market correction or failure to sustain above ₹1,800 in the coming sessions may invite selling pressure, so traders should monitor the price closely.

Buy at: ₹1830.40

Target price: ₹1900

Stop loss: ₹1776.00

Buy: Marico (MARICO) — Current Price: ₹ 728.60

Why it’s recommended: Marico is displaying a strong bullish setup, supported by apositive MACD crossover on the daily chart and adaily RSI reading above 62, indicating healthy momentum. On the lower timeframe (15-minute chart), the stock has formed adouble bottom (double low) pattern, reinforcing a near-term reversal with a projected target above ₹745. The price structure reflects stability and strength, positioning the stock for an upward breakout continuation in the coming sessions.

Key metrics:

Breakout zone: Double low confirmed on lower timeframe

Support (stop loss): ₹718

Pattern: Double bottom on 15-minute chart with bullish momentum alignment

RSI: Above 62 on the daily chart — strong and rising

Technical analysis: The stock has rebounded cleanly from recent lows, forming a classic double low structure on the intraday chart and confirming buyers' re-entry around the ₹718 zone. The daily RSI is comfortably above 62, showing sustained bullish momentum without overbought exhaustion. A bullish MACD crossover on the daily timeframe further strengthens the case for continued upside. With price action holding firmly above key intraday moving averages, the structure supports a move toward the ₹745– ₹748 zone in the near term.

Risk factors: A close below ₹718 would invalidate the bullish structure and suggest weakening momentum. Any failure to hold above ₹725 over the next few sessions could trigger consolidation or selling pressure. Traders should be mindful of broader market sentiment shifts that could impact short-term trends.

Buy at: ₹728.60

Target price: ₹745– ₹748

Stop loss: ₹718.00

Buy: Max Healthcare (MAXHEALTH) — Current Price: ₹ 1298.00

Why it’s recommended: Max Healthcare is showing strong bullish momentum, supported by adaily RSI of 66, which signals sustained strength without being overbought. Additionally, theMACD is above the zero line with a fresh positive crossover, indicating a continuation of upward momentum. On the lower timeframe, the stock has confirmed arectangle pattern breakout, which typically signals a breakout from a consolidation range. This setup positions the stock for a move toward ₹1340 in the near term, with the larger pattern projecting a potentialfinal target above ₹1350.

Key metrics:

Breakout zone: Rectangle pattern breakout confirmed on lower timeframe

Support (stop loss): ₹1273

Pattern: Rectangle continuation breakout on intraday chart

RSI: 66 on the daily chart — bullish, with more room to run

Technical analysis:After a period of consolidation, Max Healthcare has decisively broken out of a rectangle pattern on the intraday chart, confirming a bullish continuation. The stock is trading well above short-term moving averages, with strong follow-through after the breakout. Momentum indicators support the uptrend — RSI remains elevated at 66, while the MACD crossover above the zero line confirms positive momentum. This price and indicator alignment suggests a move toward ₹1340 in the short term, with scope for further gains toward ₹1350+ as the breakout matures.

Risk factors:A close below ₹1273 would invalidate the breakout structure and signal weakening momentum. Traders should also watch for any failure to hold above ₹1290 in the next few sessions, which may trigger intraday consolidation or reversal if broader market sentiment softens.

Buy at: ₹1298.00

Target price: ₹1340

Stop loss: ₹1273.00

How the market performed on Friday

The market showed clear signs of rotation out of interest-sensitive and high-beta sectors. The consumption index fell 0.49%, the metals sector declined 0.45%, and the auto index dipped 0.10%, indicating profit-taking.

However, defensives continued to provide support to the overall market tone. The oil and gas index outperformed with a gain of 1.05%, followed by the realty index, which rose 0.91%, and the pharma index, which added 0.81%.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance surged 1.66% due to strong institutional buying interest. Infosys rose 1.36%, while Dr. Reddy’s climbed 1.25%, reflecting continued demand for quality defensive and consumption-driven stocks. On the losing side, Trent posted a sharp fall of 11.87%, Tata Steel declined by 1.75%, and Eicher Motors was down 1.52%, pulling back after recent gains.

Nifty technical analysis: daily & hourly

The Nifty extended its gains modestly on Friday, rising by around 55 points to close at 25,461. This move indicates a mild continuation of the bullish trend, although the pace appears to be slowing.

On the weekly timeframe, the index continues to stay comfortably above prior consolidation zones, which keeps the broader uptrend intact. However, the daily chart reveals softening momentum, suggesting the potential for sideways consolidation or a minor pullback in the short term.

The Bollinger Bands remain moderately expanded, but the price has moved closer to the mid-band, reflecting a neutral to cautiously optimistic outlook.

Technically, Nifty maintains its medium-term bullish structure as it trades well above key moving averages. On the daily chart, the index is positioned above the 20-day simple moving average at 25,165 and the 40-day exponential moving average at 24,914.

On the hourly timeframe as well, Nifty continues to trade above the 20-hour moving average at 25,451 and the 40-hour EMA at 25,436. This alignment reinforces the underlying bullish tone, though some intraday hesitation has become apparent.

Momentum indicators reflect a mixed trend. The hourly MACD has turned slightly negative, registering –16, while the hourly RSI has settled at 52—both signs of fading short-term momentum. In contrast, the daily chart remains supportive, with the RSI holding at a strong 61 and the MACD showing a healthy reading of 216. This divergence suggests that while near-term strength may be moderating, the broader trend remains firmly positive.

Option data continues to display a cautious undertone. The total Call Open Interest stands at 12.66 crore against a Put Open Interest of 9.68 crore, leading to a net OI difference of –2.98 crore, which indicates a bearish tilt in positioning. Intraday changes further support this view, with Calls seeing an addition of 4.75 crore contracts compared to a 3.85 crore increase in Puts, resulting in a net change of –90.47 lakh in favor of Calls. This indicates fresh call writing activity, suggesting some defensive plays at higher levels.

The highest Call OI is concentrated at the 26,000 strike, with the biggest addition at 27,400, signaling resistance zones. On the Put side, the maximum OI and addition are at 25,000 and 25,200 respectively, marking a strong support zone just beneath the current market level.

Volatility remains low, with India VIX easing slightly to 12.32, indicating continued comfort among market participants and minimal demand for protective hedges. Market breadth appears to be neutral to mildly positive, in line with the intraday price action and softening momentum indicators.

In summary, Nifty’s broader trend continues to point upward, supported by healthy moving average structures and constructive daily indicators. However, signs of near-term fatigue and range-bound behavior are becoming more visible. Key support lies between 25,200 and 25,400, while immediate resistance is placed at 26,000. A breakout beyond this level could open the door to a test of the all-time high near 26,277. Until then, the index may continue to oscillate within this range, and traders are advised to remain tactically cautious while positioning for directional moves.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.