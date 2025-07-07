Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 7 July

Technical analysis:Stock has broken into uncharted territory by posting a new all-time high, confirming a strong continuation pattern. The price action is clean and directional, backed by volumes and a steady climb over previous consolidation zones. On the lower timeframe charts, the stock is holding firmly above its short-term and medium-term moving averages, confirming strength across intervals. This positioning reflects sustained demand and supports the case for further gains. As the breakout matures, the next upside zone is seen around ₹1900, with the trend showing minimal signs of exhaustion at this stage.