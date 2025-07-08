Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 8 July

In the derivatives space, the overall option data suggests a mixed tone with a slight bullish bias in the short term. The total Call open interest stands at 13.86 crore, compared to 11.08 crore in Puts, resulting in a net difference of –2.79 crore, which indicates a bearish positioning trend. However, the intraday changes paint a different picture, with Put open interest rising by 1.73 crore and Calls by 1.52 crore. The net addition of 20.88 lakh contracts in favor of Puts reflects fresh Put writing and suggests support is building at lower levels. The Put/Call Ratio stands at 0.80, leaning toward a bearish tilt but still within a manageable range.