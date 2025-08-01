Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 1 August
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 01 Aug 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy Friday, 1 August
The Nifty50 fell by 86.70 points, or 0.35%, on Thursday, closing at 24,768.35. The BSE Sensex dropped 296.28 points, or 0.36%, settling at 81,185.58. The Bank Nifty also continued to slide, losing 188.75 points, or 0.34%, to close at 55,961.95, breaching key intraday support levels and reflecting continued pressure in financials.
