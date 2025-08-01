Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 1 August

In the derivatives segment, the data continues to show a cautious undertone. Total Call open interest stands at 6.24 crore versus 5.63 crore on the Put side, resulting in a negative difference of 60.73 lakh contracts — a bearish sign. The change in open interest during the day also remains slightly negative, with Call OI rising by 2.85 crore and Put OI increasing by 2.76 crore, resulting in a net bearish bias of 9.28 lakh contracts. The Put-Call Ratio, however, has improved to 0.90, indicating some reduction in bearish sentiment but still not enough to signal a reversal. The highest Call OI is placed at the 26,000 strike, reinforcing a distant upside cap, while 25,000 continues to act as the immediate ceiling. On the Put side, maximum OI remains at the 24,000 strike, establishing it as a strong base. Meanwhile, India VIX ticked up 3% to 11.54, indicating a slight rise in volatility and caution.