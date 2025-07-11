Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 11 July
Ankush Bajaj 7 min read 11 Jul 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy Friday, 11 July
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Thursday, 9 July 2025, the Indian stock market struggled to find direction and eventually leaned to the downside, weighed by weakness across several sectors and limited broad-based participation. Despite some gains in select index heavyweights, the broader market sentiment reflected a cautious pullback after recent upswings.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story