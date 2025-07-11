Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 11 July

Nifty Technical Analysis

The Nifty ended Thursday’s session on a notably weak note, falling by 120.85 points or 0.47% to close at 25,355.25. This marked a clear break from the recent tight-range activity seen over the past 7–8 sessions. The index not only closed at the lowest point of the day but also decisively moved below key intraday supports, indicating that bears are regaining control. On the daily chart, the range breakdown reflects a loss of short- term momentum, while on the hourly timeframe, Nifty appears to be breaking down from a bearish pennant pattern, with the next visible support zone around the psychological 25,000 mark.