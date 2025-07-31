Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 31 July
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 31 Jul 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy Wednesday, 31 July.
On Wednesday, 30 July 2025, the Indian stock market ended on a cautiously optimistic note, managing a mild recovery after the previous day’s decline. The headline indices closed slightly higher, supported by strong earnings from select heavyweights, though overall sentiment remained restrained due to global uncertainty and concerns around potential US trade tariffs on Indian exports.
