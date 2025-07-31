Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 31 July

From a technical standpoint, the index continues to trade below its short-term moving averages, with the 20-day SMA placed at 25,151 and the 40-day EMA at 25,005. On the intraday chart, Nifty is hovering near key hourly averages, with the 20-hour SMA at 24,773 and the 40-hour EMA at 24,877, indicating a neutral to mildly positive short-term structure. The index is holding above the recent support of 24,800, but resistance near 25,000 continues to cap the upside.