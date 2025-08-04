Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 4 August
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 04 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy Monday, 4 August, 2025.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Friday, 1 August, 2025, the Nifty 50 sank by 203.00 points or 0.82%, ending the session at 24,565.35, while the BSE Sensex fell by 585.67 points or 0.72%, settling at 80,599.91. The Bank Nifty also remained under strain, losing 344.35 points or 0.62% to close at 55,617.60, breaching key support levels and reflecting continued financial sector stress.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story