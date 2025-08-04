Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 4 August

The derivatives data paints a similarly cautious picture. Total Call open interest now stands at 14.80 crore against 8.45 crore on the Put side, resulting in a bearish difference of 6.35 crore contracts. The Put-Call Ratio has dropped to 0.57, reflecting a build-up of bearish sentiment. Notably, Call writers were aggressive during the session, with a rise of 8.60 crore contracts in Call OI compared to just 2.81 crore in Put OI, leading to a net bearish OI change of 5.79 crore contracts. The highest Call OI is placed at the 25,000 strike, which continues to act as a strong resistance, while fresh Call additions at the 24,800 strike further reinforce this ceiling. On the downside, the highest Put OI and addition were both seen at the 24,200 strike, making it the immediate support zone.