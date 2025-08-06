Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 6 August

In summary, the Nifty continues to trade within a broadly bearish framework, with no clear signs of a sustainable reversal. The inability to reclaim short-term moving averages and the deteriorating options data both reinforce this caution. The 24,994–25,074 zone remains a critical barrier — a decisive close above this is essential to shift the trend toward a more bullish stance. Until then, the current moves should be viewed as short-term pullbacks within a downtrend. Immediate support lies between 24,600 and 24,450; a breakdown below 24,450 could open the gates to a deeper correction toward 24,000, where a previously unfilled gap exists.