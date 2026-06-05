These five stocks are trading at or below fair value. Are they worth your time?

It’s easy to get swept up in stories of stocks surging 400% in 18 months, or friends boasting about a single small-cap pick that changed their lives. What rarely gets mentioned in these casual conversations is the risk: For every hyped stock that skyrockets, dozens more collapse, destroying hard-earned money and personal dreams.
That’s where the concept of value investing comes in. Value investing is the boring cousin nobody invites to the party, but who quietly ends up the wealthiest.
On paper, the idea is simple: find solid companies whose stocks, for whatever reason, are trading below what the business is actually worth.
This is the philosophy that built Warren Buffett's fortune, and it works just as well on Dalal Street as it does on Wall Street. But India makes value investing especially interesting.