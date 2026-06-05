These five stocks are trading at or below fair value. Are they worth your time?

It’s easy to get swept up in stories of stocks surging 400% in 18 months, or friends boasting about a single small-cap pick that changed their lives. What rarely gets mentioned in these casual conversations is the risk: For every hyped stock that skyrockets, dozens more collapse, destroying hard-earned money and personal dreams.
It’s easy to get swept up in stories of stocks surging 400% in 18 months, or friends boasting about a single small-cap pick that changed their lives. What rarely gets mentioned in these casual conversations is the risk: For every hyped stock that skyrockets, dozens more collapse, destroying hard-earned money and personal dreams.
That’s where the concept of value investing comes in. Value investing is the boring cousin nobody invites to the party, but who quietly ends up the wealthiest.
That’s where the concept of value investing comes in. Value investing is the boring cousin nobody invites to the party, but who quietly ends up the wealthiest.
On paper, the idea is simple: find solid companies whose stocks, for whatever reason, are trading below what the business is actually worth.
This is the philosophy that built Warren Buffett's fortune, and it works just as well on Dalal Street as it does on Wall Street. But India makes value investing especially interesting.
With a young population, rising incomes, expanding infrastructure, and an economy that's increasingly hard for global investors to ignore, the Indian market is full of companies with solid fundamentals trading at prices that don't yet reflect where they're headed.
The trick is knowing where to look and having the patience to wait for the rest of the market to catch up.
Today, we look at five value stocks filtered using Equitymaster’s powerful stock screener: Top Value Stocks in India.
We've selected companies based on numbers that actually matter: their price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, price to book (PB) ratio, debt, return on equity (ROE), and the durability of the business.
#1 Power Finance Corporation
PFC is a leading Indian public sector company focused on infrastructure finance, particularly in the power sector. It plays a key role in funding power generation, transmission, and distribution projects.
Trading at ₹412 a share, the stock has a PE of 5.2 compared to its historical average of 5. Its PB is 1, close to its five-year average. At these levels, the stock has a dividend yield of almost 4%.
Over the years, the company has expanded its customer profile to include private-sector power utilities and projects. It aims to promote balanced and integrated development of the power sector by providing finance to low-cost, efficient, and reliable projects.
Recently, the company entered into its first-ever cross-border financing deal with Bhutan, with the special approval of the Reserve Bank of India. It's a ₹4,800-crore deal to finance the 600 MW Khorlochhu Hydro Power Project.
PFC's sales and net profit have clocked a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% and 26%, respectively over the past five years. Return on equity (ROE) averaged 19% over the same period. PFC pays good dividends, increasing its appeal to long-term investors seeking income along with capital appreciation.
The company has strong prospects, driven by the expansion of India's power sector expansion and its focus on renewable energy. Strong financials and government support position it for sustained growth.
For more details, check out PFC's financial factsheet.
#2 Kiri Industries
Kiri Industries is one of the largest Indian manufacturers and exporters of dyes, dye intermediaries, and basic chemicals. It is an accredited firm with top dyestuff majors across Asia-Pacific and the US.
At its current price of ₹394, the stock has a PE of just 0.5, well below its five-year average of almost 9. Its PB is 0.3, also well under the five-year average of 0.8.
The company leverages backward integration by manufacturing about 60% of the intermediaries required for its colour manufacturing in India. This helps manage raw material costs and quality.
The company saw a one-time profit boost in FY26 from a long-pending case, and posted its highest-ever annual profit. The ROE and ROCE have averaged 9% and 10%, respectively over the past five years.
Stock price has seen a healthy correction in recent months because of increases in raw material prices. The company's forecast has been lowered due to textile sector challenges, underutilized capacity, and US tariffs on dye imports.
That said, the company is optimising its product mix, rationalising costs, enhancing internal efficiencies, focusing on strengthening value-added products and improving productivity.
It's also expanding into the integrated copper smelting and fertiliser sector. This involves establishing an integrated facility near Pipavav Port in Amreli, Gujarat. The integrated facility includes a 500,000 metric tonne per annum (MTPA) copper smelter, a 350,000 MT phosphoric acid plant, and a 1.05 million MT nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium fertiliser plant.
Construction has begun and is expected to be completed in October 2028, but Kiri expects partial revenue to start accruing from FY27. It expects about ₹12,000 crore of revenue in the first year on about 25% capacity utilisation. By FY30, the facility is projected to generate more than ₹40,000 crore of revenue, assuming current copper prices. India is a net importer of refined copper, which means Kiri production will substitute imports.
For more details, check out Kiri’s financial factsheet.
#3 Ashoka Buildcon
Ashoka Buildcon, incorporated in 1993, is a Nashik company that undertakes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for roads, railways, buildings and power. Its subsidiary ACL has a presence present across various renewable energy segments.
At the current price of ₹123, the stock has a PE of 4.3, below the five-year average of 6.4. Its PB is 0.5, significantly below the five-year average of 2.4.
The company to post robust earnings thanks to its relationships with state governments, the National Highway Authority of India, and the road ministry.
Sales and net profit have clocked a CAGR of 15% and 61%, respectively over the past 5 years. ROE and ROCE have averaged 37% and 39%, respectively over the same period.
The company has an unexecuted order book worth ₹15,930 crore, which is expected to drive growth. It has a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia to expand its presence in the Middle East infrastructure market, and received an order for a hotel project worth ₹850 crore in February. This, combined with its strong execution capabilities in diverse sectors and geographies, is expected to drive future growth.
#4 Tamil Nadu Newsprint
The company was promoted by the government of Tamil Nadu and the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) in 1979 to manufacture newsprint and writing & printing paper (WPP).
Following the sale of IDBI’s stake, the Tamil Nadu government is now the single-largest shareholder with a 35.32% stake.
At the current price of ₹146, the stock trades at a PE of 4.1. Its five-year average PE is 9. The current PB is 0.4, almost half the five-year average of 0.7. It also has a 2% dividend yield.
The company has three production units with a total manufacturing capacity of 440,000 MTPA for the WPP segment. It has also set up a paper board plant near Trichy, with an annual capacity of 200,000 MTPA, which commenced production in May 2016.
Revenue clocked a CAGR of 5% over five years as the company went from making losses to profits. Its healthy distribution network and integrated operations with adequate in-house capacity to manufacture pulp from diversified sources are expected to provide support. It also has captive power plants, which provide more cost advantages.
Additionally, the business model is supported by a strong long-term demand for paper in the domestic market. This growth is driven by rising packaging use and India's currently low per-capita paper consumption compared to global standards.
#5 IOC
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is India’s largest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producer. It has the highest refining capacity in the country and operates the largest number of refineries. It also produces the largest volume of LPG a byproduct. IOC dominates the domestic LPG market through its Indane brand.
At the current price of ₹139, the stock has a PE of 4.6, compared to its five-year average of 5.7. Its PB is 0.9, just below its five-year average of 1. It also has a dividend yield above 5%.
Sales have clocked a healthy 11% CAGR over the past five years, though profits have fallen. The average ROE and ROCE were 16% and 19%, respectively over the same period.
India's energy demand is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by economic growth, urbanisation, and rising fuel consumption. As the largest refiner and fuel retailer, IOC is well-positioned to meet this structural demand. Its ongoing refinery expansions and new projects are expected to increase capacity and earnings potential.
For more details, check out IOC’s financial factsheet.
Conclusion
While the stocks we discussed above look undervalued on the obvious metrics, that doesn’t mean they are outright buys. After all, a stock could be cheap for a valid reason.
Before investing in any ‘value’ stock, ask yourself: is the low price due to a temporary recession or a permanent shift in the industry?
Also look at who is buying the stock. If institutional investors are exiting and insiders are selling their shares, it's a massive red flag. You also need to look at ratios other than PE and PB, and check the level of debt.
Investors should evaluate a company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com