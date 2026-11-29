Top-performing stocks: The Indian stock market ended the week marginally lower, snapping a four-week winning streak as investors resorted to profit booking and consolidation.

The benchmark indices started the week on a weak note, tumbling nearly 1.8% on Monday, but staged a strong recovery on Wednesday, gaining around 1.8%. However, the recovery failed to sustain, with renewed selling pressure on Thursday and Friday eroding much of the midweek gains. Consequently, the Sensex declined 0.69% to settle at 83,339.26, while the Nifty 50 ended 0.75% lower at 25,607.20.

"Indian equity markets ended the holiday-shortened week on a cautious note, snapping their four-week winning streak as profit-booking and renewed global uncertainty weighed on benchmark indices. The Nifty 50 declined approximately 0.75%, while the Sensex fell around 0.69%.

The indices witnessed a volatile week, with Monday's sharp sell-off, followed by a strong recovery on Wednesday and Thursday, before renewed selling pressure on Friday erased a significant portion of the gains. The correction followed the recent rally that had pushed the benchmarks towards key resistance levels, particularly the Nifty's approach towards 26,000," said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

According to data available on Trendlyne, these five stocks delivered up to 69% in this week despite the Indian stock market ended lower.

Top 5 best performing stocks of this week - 1] Kesar Petroproducts Kesar Petroproducts shares surged 69.2% over the past week to close at ₹17.85 on November 27. The stock also gained 29.4% over the past month and 36.3% over the past three months.

2] Balkrishna Paper Mills Balkrishna Paper Mills shares jumped 61.1% over the past week to close at ₹24.16 on the NSE on November 27. The stock has also delivered strong returns across longer periods, rising 69.9% over one month and 43% over three months.

3] Brace Port Logistics Brace Port Logistics shares advanced 48.2% over the past week to close at ₹118.55 on November 27. The stock extended its rally over longer periods, gaining 115.6% in one month and 103.7% over three months.

4] Sonalis Consumer Products Sonalis Consumer Products shares climbed 41.1% over the past week to close at ₹40.98 on November 27. The stock also gained 17.1% over one month, although it remained down 6.9% over the past three months.

5] Ortin Global Ortin Global shares rose 38.8% over the past week to close at ₹17.17 on the NSE on November 27. The stock also advanced 38.4% over one month and 15% over three months.