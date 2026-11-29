Top-performing stocks: The Indian stock market ended the week marginally lower, snapping a four-week winning streak as investors resorted to profit booking and consolidation.

The benchmark indices started the week on a weak note, tumbling nearly 1.8% on Monday, but staged a strong recovery on Wednesday, gaining around 1.8%. However, the recovery failed to sustain, with renewed selling pressure on Thursday and Friday eroding much of the midweek gains. Consequently, the Sensex declined 0.69% to settle at 83,339.26, while the Nifty 50 ended 0.75% lower at 25,607.20.

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"Indian equity markets ended the holiday-shortened week on a cautious note, snapping their four-week winning streak as profit-booking and renewed global uncertainty weighed on benchmark indices. The Nifty 50 declined approximately 0.75%, while the Sensex fell around 0.69%.

The indices witnessed a volatile week, with Monday's sharp sell-off, followed by a strong recovery on Wednesday and Thursday, before renewed selling pressure on Friday erased a significant portion of the gains. The correction followed the recent rally that had pushed the benchmarks towards key resistance levels, particularly the Nifty's approach towards 26,000," said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

According to data available on Trendlyne, these five stocks delivered up to 69% in this week despite the Indian stock market ended lower.

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Top 5 best performing stocks of this week - 1] Kesar Petroproducts Kesar Petroproducts shares surged 69.2% over the past week to close at ₹17.85 on November 27. The stock also gained 29.4% over the past month and 36.3% over the past three months.

2] Balkrishna Paper Mills Balkrishna Paper Mills shares jumped 61.1% over the past week to close at ₹24.16 on the NSE on November 27. The stock has also delivered strong returns across longer periods, rising 69.9% over one month and 43% over three months.

3] Brace Port Logistics Brace Port Logistics shares advanced 48.2% over the past week to close at ₹118.55 on November 27. The stock extended its rally over longer periods, gaining 115.6% in one month and 103.7% over three months.

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4] Sonalis Consumer Products Sonalis Consumer Products shares climbed 41.1% over the past week to close at ₹40.98 on November 27. The stock also gained 17.1% over one month, although it remained down 6.9% over the past three months.

5] Ortin Global Ortin Global shares rose 38.8% over the past week to close at ₹17.17 on the NSE on November 27. The stock also advanced 38.4% over one month and 15% over three months.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.