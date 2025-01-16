Analysts love these four stocks in this struggling sector

HDFC Bank: Strength in asset quality

Despite a modest return of 0.1% over the past year, HDFC Bank maintains a premium valuation with a P/E ratio of 18.1x, significantly higher than the Bank Nifty’s 12.6x. This premium reflects strong investor confidence in the bank's future performance. Further reinforcing this positive outlook, HDFC Bank's financial health remains robust. The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) improved to 19.8% in Q2FY25 from 19.5% the previous year, comfortably exceeding the regulatory requirement of 11.7%. A higher CAR strengthens a bank's ability to absorb losses and meet financial obligations. Its average CASA (current account savings account) deposits grew by 7.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹8,08,400 crore, while gross non-performing assets (GNPA) held steady at 1.36%.