Toronto market edges off record high as oil prices drop

CANADA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2):CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market edges off record high as oil prices drop

Reuters
Published28 Aug 2024, 01:45 AM IST
Trade Now
Toronto market edges off record high as oil prices drop
Toronto market edges off record high as oil prices drop

*

TSX ends down 0.4% at 23,259.96

*

BMO shares slide fall 6.5% after earnings miss

*

Energy loses 2%; oil settles 2.4% lower

*

Real estate rises 1%, hitting an 18-month high

By Nikhil Sharma and Fergal Smith

Aug 27 - Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, pulling back from a record high, as a drop in oil prices weighed on the energy sector and investors weighed prospects for bank earnings after mixed results from some of Canada's major lenders.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 89.01 points, or 0.4%, at 23,259.96, after posting a record closing high on Monday.

"There's more likely downside pressure for bank earnings moving forward with a slowing Canadian economy as consumers seem to be tapped out at this moment," said Macan Nia, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

Canadian gross domestic data, due on Friday, is expected to show the economy growing in the second quarter at an annualized rate of 1.6%, which is below the roughly 2.4% rate that Canada's central bank estimates for potential growth.

Bank of Montreal shares fell 6.5% after the lender reported lower-than-expected profit, warning it would need to continue to set aside money for loans that are unlikely to be repaid.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia fared better, rising 2.5%, after the bank beat analysts' profit estimates.

The energy sector was down 2% as the price of oil settled 2.4% lower at $75.53 a barrel on worries that slower economic growth in the U.S. and China could reduce demand for energy.

The materials group, which includes metal miners and fertilizer companies, also ended lower, falling 0.7%.

Real estate was a standout. The sector, which could particularly benefit from recent declines in borrowing costs, rose 1% to trade at its highest level since February 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹400.58 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
6.5%

2 of 7Read Full Story
1,400

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹25,000 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,600 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
$400 M

6 of 7Read Full Story
$35.2 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 01:45 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsToronto market edges off record high as oil prices drop

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

150.85
03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
15.5 (11.45%)

Tata Power

428.00
03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
5.55 (1.31%)

GAIL India

236.40
03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
1.15 (0.49%)

ICICI Bank

1,226.15
03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
13.25 (1.09%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

100.51
03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
8.01 (8.66%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

145.90
03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
10.7 (7.91%)

JSW Infrastructure

332.50
03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
23.25 (7.52%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,951.10
03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
109.1 (5.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,059.00992.00
    Chennai
    73,195.00-157.00
    Delhi
    74,203.001,422.00
    Kolkata
    73,483.00131.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue