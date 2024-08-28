Toronto market edges off record high as oil prices drop

*

TSX ends down 0.4% at 23,259.96

BMO shares slide fall 6.5% after earnings miss

Energy loses 2%; oil settles 2.4% lower

Real estate rises 1%, hitting an 18-month high

By Nikhil Sharma and Fergal Smith

Aug 27 - Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, pulling back from a record high, as a drop in oil prices weighed on the energy sector and investors weighed prospects for bank earnings after mixed results from some of Canada's major lenders.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 89.01 points, or 0.4%, at 23,259.96, after posting a record closing high on Monday.

"There's more likely downside pressure for bank earnings moving forward with a slowing Canadian economy as consumers seem to be tapped out at this moment," said Macan Nia, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

Canadian gross domestic data, due on Friday, is expected to show the economy growing in the second quarter at an annualized rate of 1.6%, which is below the roughly 2.4% rate that Canada's central bank estimates for potential growth.

Bank of Montreal shares fell 6.5% after the lender reported lower-than-expected profit, warning it would need to continue to set aside money for loans that are unlikely to be repaid.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia fared better, rising 2.5%, after the bank beat analysts' profit estimates.

The energy sector was down 2% as the price of oil settled 2.4% lower at $75.53 a barrel on worries that slower economic growth in the U.S. and China could reduce demand for energy.

The materials group, which includes metal miners and fertilizer companies, also ended lower, falling 0.7%.

Real estate was a standout. The sector, which could particularly benefit from recent declines in borrowing costs, rose 1% to trade at its highest level since February 2023.