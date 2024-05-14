Torrent, Glenmark lead pharma market growth: Sun, Cipla, Lupin notable gainers

Torrent, Glenmark lead Indian pharma market growth. Sun, Cipla, Lupin are among other notable gainers
Stock market Today: Torrent, Glenmark led Indian pharma market growth with their April sales rising 16.7-17.7% in value terms. Alkem also saw sales grow 14.8% y-o-y while Sun, Cipla, Lupin were the other notable gainers seeing value growth of over 12%.IPM growth stood at 8.9% y-o-y during April
Stock Market Today: Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were key leaders amongst listed companies, that saw their domestic sales grow 16.7-17.7% during the month of April' 2024 .
