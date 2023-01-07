Torrent Pharma among 3 pharma stocks to buy as analysts sees strong gain in 2023

Considering the hospital sector, the brokerage has said that “In Q3, Hospital companies under our coverage are expected to register flat YoY growth (down 4% QoQ) in post IND AS EBITDA (6% YoY EBIDTA growth ex Rs1.75bn loss in Apollo 24x7). As Q3 being a seasonally weak quarter, we expect occupancy across our coverage universe to remain soft QoQ. We anticipate ARPOB to continue to remain healthy, aided by improving case and payor mix. Overall, we see EBITDA decline of 14%, 5% and 3% YoY for APHS, ASTERDM and FORH whereas NARH, HCG, KIMS and MAX may see 26%, 26%, 14% and 8% YoY growth respectively. We remain structurally positive in the hospitals space and expect momentum to continue in FY24 with 1) improvement in occupancy, 2) better case mix and 3) sustainability of current ARPOB."