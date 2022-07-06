Torrent Pharma's bonus shares to be issued next week: Are you eligible?

Informing Indian exchanges about the bonus share record date, Torrent Pharma said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations,. the Company has fixed Monday, 11th July, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of Members who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1: 1 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of ₹5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of ₹5/­ each held by the existing Members of the Company."