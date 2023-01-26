Pharma stock declares 280% dividend. Check payment date, other details2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 08:22 AM IST
- Torrent Pharma said that the dividend is expected to be paid/ dispatched on or around 14th February, 2023
Drugmaker Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd's board, which met on Wednesday to announce the results for the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23), also declared an interim dividend of ₹14 (280 per cent) per share of ₹5 each. Shares of Torrent Pharma closed nearly 2% lower at ₹1,557 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.
