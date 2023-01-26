Pharma stock declares 280% dividend. Check payment date, other details

Torrent Pharma, with annual revenue of more than ₹8,500 crore, is the flagship Company of the Torrent Group. The Company is among the leaders in therapeutic segment of cardiovascular (CV), central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal (GI) and women healthcare (WHC). Torrent, with a presence in 40 countries, has 7 manufacturing facilities, of which 4 are US FDA approved. The pharma stock is up about 15% in a year's period.