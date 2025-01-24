Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% YoY to ₹503 cr; Firm declares interim dividend of ₹26 per share

Torrent Pharma announced an interim dividend of 26 per share on January 24, along with its third-quarter results which recorded a 14% profit YoY basis. Shares closed lower ahead of announcement on Friday. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published24 Jan 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced their third-quarter results on January 24. (iStock)

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Pharma company Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced its October to December quarter results on Friday, January 24. The company announced a 14 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter of the financial year at 503 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 443 crore in the same quarter the previous year, as per the consolidated statements. 

Also Read | IndiGo Q3 result: Profit drops 18% YoY despite strong air travel demand

The company also announced that the revenue from operations rose 2.6 per cent to 2,762 crore in the October to December quarter results, compared year-on-year with 2,691 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Advertisement

Total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, dropped 0.23 per cent to 2,151 crore, compared to 2,156 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year.

Also Read | Torrent Pharma in pact with Takeda to commercialize acid reflux drug

Torrent Pharma interim dividend

The pharma company announced an interim dividend of 26 per equity share of 5 each fully paid up.

“An interim dividend of 26/- (520%) per equity share of 5/- fully paid up. The dividend is expected to be paid/dispatched on or around 17th February, 2025,” said the company in the exchange filling.

Advertisement

Torrent Pharma also disclosed that the record date for the dividend is expected to be around February 17, 2025, according to the BSE filling.

Also Read | India’s Torrent Pharma misses Q3 profit estimates, hurt by insulin plant closure

Torrent Pharma share price

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares closed 0.71 per cent lower at 3,243 after Friday's market session, compared to 3,266.20 at the previous market close. The company announced the third quarter results after stock market operating hours on Friday.

Shares hit their 52-week high level at 3,589.95 on November 10, 2024, while the 52-week high level was at 2,415 on January 29, 2024, according to the BSE data. As of January 24, the market capitalisation of the firm stands at over 1 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Torrent Pharma has given investors nearly 219 per cent returns in the last five years and close to 30 per cent returns in the last one year. However, the shares are trading 4.96 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Read all Q3 Results related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTorrent Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% YoY to ₹503 cr; Firm declares interim dividend of ₹26 per share
First Published:24 Jan 2025, 05:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts