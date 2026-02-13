Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit jumps 26% YoY; declares dividend of ₹29

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Pharma major Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday, February 13, reported a 26.24% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the December quarter of the current financial year at ₹635 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company’s profit was ₹503 crore.

Total revenue from operations for the December quarter stood at ₹3,303 crore, rising 17.6% YoY from ₹2,809 crore in Q3FY25.

Operational EBITDA before exceptional items rose by 19% YoY to ₹1,088 crore, while operational EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 33%.

Exceptional item of ₹10 crore comprised regulatory and statutory filing fees and other related costs associated with the acquisition of J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The company's R&D spend during the quarter rose by 2% YoY to ₹154 crore.

Meanwhile, the company announced an interim dividend of ₹29 per equity share of ₹5 fully paid up. The dividend may be paid on or around 6th March, 2026.

Also Read | AI startup raises $100 million for a model to predict human behaviour

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Key takeaways India business India's business revenues rose by 14% to ₹1,798 crore. The company said India's IPM growth for the quarter was 10%, as per AIOCD PharmaTrac secondary market data.

There was continued volume outperformance over IPM in chronic and sub-chronic therapies, led by Cardiac, Gastro, and Diabetes (OAD) segments.

United States business US business revenues rose by 19% to ₹321 crore.

In constant currency, revenues grew to $36 million, rising by 12% YoY. Recent launches have achieved target market shares, said the company.

Brazil business Brazil revenues grew by 27% to ₹371 crore. In constant currency, revenue grew by 10% to $224 million.

Aided by the performance of top brands and recent launches, the company grew at 13% versus market growth of 7%, as per IQVIA.

The company said it has 60 products under ANVISA review.

Germany business Germany revenues grew by 8% to ₹304 crore. In constant currency, however, revenue slipped by 6% to EUR 29 million.