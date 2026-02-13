Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit jumps 26% YoY; declares dividend of ₹29

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit jumped 26% YoY to 635 crore. Total revenue from operations for the December quarter stood at 3,303 crore, rising 17.6% YoY from 2,809 crore in Q3FY25.

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Feb 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Torrent Pharma Q3 results: The pharma company's consolidated profit jumped 26% YoY.
Torrent Pharma Q3 results: The pharma company's consolidated profit jumped 26% YoY. (AFP)

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Pharma major Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday, February 13, reported a 26.24% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the December quarter of the current financial year at 635 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company’s profit was 503 crore.

Total revenue from operations for the December quarter stood at 3,303 crore, rising 17.6% YoY from 2,809 crore in Q3FY25.

Operational EBITDA before exceptional items rose by 19% YoY to 1,088 crore, while operational EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 33%.

Exceptional item of 10 crore comprised regulatory and statutory filing fees and other related costs associated with the acquisition of J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The company's R&D spend during the quarter rose by 2% YoY to 154 crore.

Meanwhile, the company announced an interim dividend of 29 per equity share of 5 fully paid up. The dividend may be paid on or around 6th March, 2026.

Also Read | AI startup raises $100 million for a model to predict human behaviour

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Key takeaways

India business

India's business revenues rose by 14% to 1,798 crore. The company said India's IPM growth for the quarter was 10%, as per AIOCD PharmaTrac secondary market data.

There was continued volume outperformance over IPM in chronic and sub-chronic therapies, led by Cardiac, Gastro, and Diabetes (OAD) segments.

United States business

US business revenues rose by 19% to 321 crore.

In constant currency, revenues grew to $36 million, rising by 12% YoY. Recent launches have achieved target market shares, said the company.

Also Read | US-India interim trade deal extends tariff shield for Indian pharma, with riders

Brazil business

Brazil revenues grew by 27% to 371 crore. In constant currency, revenue grew by 10% to $224 million.

Aided by the performance of top brands and recent launches, the company grew at 13% versus market growth of 7%, as per IQVIA.

The company said it has 60 products under ANVISA review.

Germany business

Germany revenues grew by 8% to 304 crore. In constant currency, however, revenue slipped by 6% to EUR 29 million.

The company said growth continued to be impacted due to supply disruption at a third-party supplier.

Torrent PharmaceuticalsTorrent PharmaEarningsQ3 EarningsQ3 Results
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTorrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit jumps 26% YoY; declares dividend of ₹29
More