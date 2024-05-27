Torrent Pharma share price jumps over 8% to touch 52-week high post robust Q4 results; is it the right time to invest?
Torrent Pharma's share price hit a 52-week high after Q4 results met expectations, with a 56.45% rise in consolidated net profit. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share and plans to raise funds through equity shares issuance.
Torrent Pharma share price surged over 8% to touch a 52-week high on Monday after the company's Q4 results were mostly in line with the Street's estimates. On the strength of higher revenue, Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a 56.45% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹449 crore for the March quarter on Friday. The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of FY24 was ₹2,745 crore, up from ₹2,491 crore for the same time the previous year.
