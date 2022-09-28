Torrent Pharma shares fall post Curatio Healthcare acquisition. Should you buy the stock?1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 10:45 AM IST
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares plunged over 3% to ₹1,483 apiece on the BSE
Listen to this article
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals plunged over 3% to ₹1,483 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals after the company said it will acquire Curatio Healthcare for ₹2,000 crore to strengthen its presence in the dermatology segment, entering into definitive agreements to acquire 100% of Curatio Healthcare.