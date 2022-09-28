"Torrent Pharma has ₹70 bn worth of highly profitable branded formulation sales spread across India, Brazil and RoW markets. In the near term, Curatio acquisition will increase TRP’s net debt and we see this acquisition as EPS dilutive. The deal is a strategic fit for TRP, given that it gives presence in high growing cosmetic derma segment and can enhance profitability of Curatio portfolio with cost synergies, geographical expansion and price hike as well as accelerate the topline growth," said analysts at brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher while maintaining ‘Buy’ rating on Torrent Pharma shares with revised target price of ₹1,850 apiece ( ₹1,750 earlier).