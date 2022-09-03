Pharma stock trading near 52-week high. Here's what Jefferies suggests2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 12:33 PM IST
- Torrent Pharma has been leveraging its balance sheet to pump up its P&L through acquisitions, said Jefferies
Global brokerage and research firm Jefferies in a note said that reports suggest Torrent Pharma is likely to acquire Curatio Healthcare in a deal valued at ₹21 bn. If the deal closes, it will be Torrent Pharma's third major deal in the past 10 years.