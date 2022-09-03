Pharma stock trading near 52-week high. Here's what Jefferies suggests

Torrent Pharma has been leveraging its balance sheet to pump up its P&L through acquisitions, but this has hurt its RoCE, which has dropped from 36% in FY14 to 17% in FY22. If the Curatio deal goes through at a price of ₹21 bn, Torrent's FY24 RoCE will decline from 24% to 20%, as per Jefferies' estimates.

