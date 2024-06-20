Torrent Pharma, Sun Pharma preferred picks of Citi research in the Indian Pharma: Watchful on Aurobindo, Dr Reddy's
Stock Market Today: The Indian Pharma companies as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin, Cipla, Torrent Pharma among others have benefitted from generic opportunities in the US providing impetus to their earnings growth. The rising pricing pressure however makes Citi Research cautious with only Torrent Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical amongst their preferred picks.
