Torrent Power Q2 Results: Net profit falls 8.6% YoY to ₹496 crore; revenue up 3%

Torrent Power Q2 Results: Torrent Power Limited's net profits fell 8.6 per cent to 496 crore for the July to September quarter, compared year-on-year. Shares closed lower prior to the earnings release.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published13 Nov 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Torrent Power announced its second-quarter results on Wednesday, November 13.
Torrent Power announced its second-quarter results on Wednesday, November 13.(Reuters)

Torrent Power Q2 Results: Torrent Power Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Wednesday, November 13. The company's net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 fell 8.6 per cent to 496 crore, compared to 542.5 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the BSE filing. 

Torrent Power Ltd. shares closed 1.09 per cent higher at 1,640 after Wednesday's trading session, compared to 1,658.10 at the previous market close. The company released the second quarter results after market operating hours on Wednesday. 

The power company's revenue from core operations increased 3.08 per cent to 7,175.81 crore in the second quarter, compared year-on-year with 6,960.92 crore. 

The company's expenses for the second quarter also rose 4.47% to 6,611.83 crore, compared to 6,328.44 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year. Under the expenses of the company, the purchase of electrical energy rose, adding to the rise in expenses for the July to September quarters. 

Reasons for the lower profit?

According to the company's official statement, the reason for the lower profits in the second quarter results is the lower contribution from thermal generation, mainly due to the reduced sale of merchant power (including LNG), lower electricity demand in the current quarter on account of extended and heavy monsoon compared to the same quarter last year. 

The company also cited lesser contribution from its renewable business due to lower Plant Load Factor (PLF) on account of cold weather conditions and partial commissioning of solar projects under the stabilisation period. 

The increase in finance and depreciation costs due to capital expenditure and commissioning of additional renewable generation capacity, were also among the reasons, according to the company's statement. 

 

 

 

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Torrent Power Q2 Results: Net profit falls 8.6% YoY to ₹496 crore; revenue up 3%

