Torrent Power Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 34% YoY to ₹655 crore, announces interim dividend of ₹15 per share

Torrent Power, a leading integrated power utility, announced its December quarter performance post-market hours today, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹655 crore, marking a 34% year-on-year jump from ₹490 crore in the year-ago quarter.

According to the company, the higher profit during the quarter was driven by increased contributions from gas-based power plants, improved operational performance of its licensed and franchised distribution businesses, and better performance in the renewable energy segment, which was partly offset by higher interest and depreciation costs.

The profit was also supported by gains from the sale of non-current investments during Q3FY25.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹6,778 crore, compared with ₹6,499 crore in the year-ago period, registering a 4.3% growth. EBITDA for Q3FY26 stood at ₹1,472 crore, up 15% from ₹1,284 crore reported in Q3FY25.

During the quarter, the company has entered into a 10-year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with JERA, Japan, for the supply of up to 0.27 MMTPA of LNG starting from 2027.

The company said it will use the LNG to efficiently operate its 2,730 MW gas-based power plants to meet the country’s rising power demand, support peak demand periods, and balance the renewable. “This agreement will also ensure dependable gas availability for Torrent Gas Ltd. to serve households, commercial establishments, industrial consumers, and CNG vehicles,” the company said in its earnings' filing.

Company declares ₹ 15 interim dividend, sets record date Along with the December quarter performance, the company also declared an interim dividend of ₹15 per share for FY 2025–26.

The company has set Monday, February 16, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payment, which is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2026.

In addition, the company’s board also approved a proposal to raise funds of up to ₹7,000 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches via private placement.

Torrent Power, the ₹29,165 crore integrated power utility of the approximately ₹45,000 crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with a presence across the entire power value chain—generation, transmission, and distribution.

