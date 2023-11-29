Torrent Power rallies over 21% to hit new high record, shares gained 93% this year
The stock was trading at ₹988 per share at 9:50 am IST on November 29, up by 15% from the opening price of ₹858 apiece.
The share price of Torrent Power rallied more than 21% on Wednesday’s trading session, hitting a new high to ₹1,004 per share on National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid heavy volumes. The stock was trading at ₹988 per share at 9:50 am IST on November 29, up by 15% from the opening price of ₹858 apiece.
